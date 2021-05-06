Wealth Architects LLC Buys New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,231,841 shares of company stock worth $99,391,711 over the last three months.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,896,016. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

