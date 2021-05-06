Wealth Architects LLC Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

