Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VECT. Bank of America assumed coverage on VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VECT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,882. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

