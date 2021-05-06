Wealth Architects LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $170.04. 821,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,068,733. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

