Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC owned 1.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NULC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

