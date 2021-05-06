2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

