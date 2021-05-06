SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce sales of $340.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.50 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth $244,000. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.29. 103,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,037,691. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

