Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Target Price at $5.97

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several research firms recently commented on LINX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE LINX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

