CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $31.93 million and approximately $1,158.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00343960 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009636 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,028,722 coins and its circulating supply is 136,028,722 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

