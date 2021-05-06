Academy Sports and Outdoors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 27,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 6,648 call options.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 296,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $33.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $14,250,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

