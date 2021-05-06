NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
NIO traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213,367. NIO has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.81.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.