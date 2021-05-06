NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NIO (NYSE:NIO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NIO traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213,367. NIO has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

