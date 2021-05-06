Litecoin Cash Price Up 58.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $5,628.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $778.28 or 0.01364525 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003254 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,401.75 or 0.98886864 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 722,205,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.