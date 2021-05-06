Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $31.80. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 5,034 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

