Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.80 and a twelve month high of $333.48. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.15 and a 200 day moving average of $282.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

