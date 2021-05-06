Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 472 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

