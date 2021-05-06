TLW Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 4.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17. The stock has a market cap of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

