Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James cut shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,934. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.88. The company has a market cap of C$25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.