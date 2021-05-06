Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$43.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Monday.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.25. 31,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,911. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$30.41 and a 12 month high of C$46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

