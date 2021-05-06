PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by OTR Global

Analysts at OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,607. PVH has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

