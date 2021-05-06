Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

MCHP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

