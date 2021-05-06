Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1,760.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,797.71.

CSU traded down C$3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1,805.45. 6,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a market cap of C$38.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,805.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,656.73. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

