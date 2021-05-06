Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Purchases $36,500.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RELL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $8.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

