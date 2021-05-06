Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
MGU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
