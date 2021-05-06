Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

MGU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

