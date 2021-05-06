Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $24.50 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $24.50 per share for the year.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $461.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,507. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.26. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

