Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,837. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.