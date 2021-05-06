Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE DEX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,819. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

