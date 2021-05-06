Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,433. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

