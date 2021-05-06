Amcor plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,542. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

