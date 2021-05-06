Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 56 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.40. 36,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

