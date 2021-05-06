Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,828. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

