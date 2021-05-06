Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,957 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Main Street Capital worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 120,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 1,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,543. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

