Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.57 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,084. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

