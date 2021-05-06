Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 234 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,353 shares of company stock valued at $28,755,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

