iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

