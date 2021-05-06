Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $466.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $436.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

