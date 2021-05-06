Royal Bank of Canada Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $466.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $436.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
