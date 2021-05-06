Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,585. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

