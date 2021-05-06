Brokers Offer Predictions for View, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for View in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get View alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VIEW stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,561. View has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth $8,140,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of View in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.