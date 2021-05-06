Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

ABEO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 54,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,474. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 742,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,485. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

