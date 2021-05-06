Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

