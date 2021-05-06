Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $28.45 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Anthem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will post earnings of $28.45 per share for the year.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.42. 19,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,833. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $393.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.