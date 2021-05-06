Analysts Offer Predictions for Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 91 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

