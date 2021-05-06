Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.
Schneider National stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 71.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.