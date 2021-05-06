Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,918. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 71.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.