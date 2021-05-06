JustInvest LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

