Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

