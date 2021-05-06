ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 13,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 3.48.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

