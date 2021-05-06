KeyCorp Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

