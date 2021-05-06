KeyCorp Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.
Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
