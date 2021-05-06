JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $157.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $477.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

