Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of Team stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,642. The stock has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Team alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.