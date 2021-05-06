The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.250-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $65.45. 2,737,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

