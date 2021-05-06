Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

PCRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,717. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

